Fresh Air Weekend: Alec Baldwin; Valerie June's New Album; Laura Jane Grace

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Alec Baldwin On Career Highs And Lows And Playing A 'Larger Than Life' Trump: Baldwin tells Fresh Air that his SNL impression of the president is purposefully exaggerated. "There's a kind of volume to it," he says. "It's kind of the Macy's Day Parade [version] of Trump."

Singer-Songwriter Valerie June Draws On Her Southern Roots In 'The Order Of Time': Though the Tennessee-born musician lives in Brooklyn now, she still takes inspiration from the Gospel music she grew up with. Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews June's latest album.

For Laura Jane Grace, Punk Was A Form Of Armor: The founder of the band Against Me! felt so conflicted about her gender growing up that she thought she was schizophrenic. Since transitioning, she's become more in touch with herself.

