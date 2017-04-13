Geek Love Exhibit | Distracted Driving | Syrian Photographer By Allison Frost, Dave Blanchard, Sage Van Wing • 2 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 2 Adnan, 3, naps in his family’s newly decorated caravan in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan in August 2015. After living in a tent for two years, being able to decorate their caravan, essentially a metal box, gives his family a sense of home and comfort. They expected to stay in Jordan for at the most two months, thinking the conflict would not last much longer after they arrived in Jordan. As of April 2017, Adnan has spent four of his five years in the refugee camp. Sumaya Agha View Slideshow 2 of 2 From left, sisters Abeer, 4, and Fatimah, 7, try on women’s shoes in their new home in Mafraq, Jordan, February 2013. They and their extended family fled Aleppo, Syria over a year ago, after Fatimah suffered severe burns. Fatimah stood next to her mother as she was cooking on the stove when their neighboring mosque was bombed and subsequently crashed into their home, splattering hot cooking oil on her. Fatimah was 5 years old at the time. Sumaya Agha Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.