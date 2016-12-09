Geologist Lori Dengler Discusses the 6.5M Quake

"Things started to sway." Like many North Coast residents, geologist Lori Dengler woke up to yesterday's earthquake. "And that means I had to get up, go downstairs and start figuring out the story."

Dr. Lori Dengler unpacks yesterday's earthquake with Lorna Bryant.

Shortly afterward, geologist Lori Dengler was on her computer, piecing together the specifics of the temblor and figuring out if a tsunami was inbound. There wasn't. "They had that determination four minutes after the earthquake."

The distant epicenter lends itself to slower, rolling tremors, but she says that local topography created a different shake for different towns. "The thick sediments in the Eel River valley tend to amplify shaking," Dengler said. "Whereas in McKinleyville, we don't tend to get that."

In this interview with Lorna Bryant on the KHSU Homepage, Dengler talks about the Mendocino fault, where this week's next big earthquake is likely to be, and why you should start counting when the shaking starts.

