Related Program: 
KHSU Homepage

Geologist Lori Dengler Discusses the 6.5M Quake

By KHSU STAFF Dec 9, 2016
Related Program: 
KHSU Homepage

KHSU's Lorna Bryant (left) and Dr. Lori Dengler (right)
Credit JEden

"Things started to sway." Like many North Coast residents, geologist Lori Dengler woke up to yesterday's earthquake. "And that means I had to get up, go downstairs and start figuring out the story." 


HSU Geology Dept. seismograph after yesterday's 6.5m Mendocino Fault quake.

Shortly afterward, geologist Lori Dengler was on her computer, piecing together the specifics of the temblor and figuring out if a tsunami was inbound. There wasn't. "They had that determination four minutes after the earthquake."

The distant epicenter lends itself to slower, rolling tremors, but she says that local topography created a different shake for different towns. "The thick sediments in the Eel River valley tend to amplify shaking," Dengler said. "Whereas in McKinleyville, we don't tend to get that."

Credit NOAA

In this interview with Lorna Bryant on the KHSU Homepage, Dengler talks about the Mendocino fault, where this week's next big earthquake is likely to be, and why you should start  counting when the shaking starts. 

RESOURCES

From Dengler:

How to get tsunami text messages:
The NTWC Twitter feed and/or the PTWC Twitter feed can be used to receive text messages. In the U.S. you can send a text message to 40404 with 'follow NWS_NTWC' for NTWC messages, and 'follow NWS_PTWC' for PTWC messages.  If you live in Alaska, Canada, of the contiguous 48 states follow NTWC.  For Hawaii and the Pacific territories, follow PTWC.  To stop receiving NTWC text messages, you can text 'stop NWS_NTWC' to 40404. More at http://wcatwc.arh.noaa.gov/?page=productRetrieval.

Tags: 
EARTHQUAKE
DR. LORI DENGLER
PREPARDNESS

Related Content

Are You Ready to Shake Out?

By Oct 18, 2016

Millions of people worldwide will practice how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On at 10:20 a.m. on October 20 during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, which began in California in 2008. 

KHSU will help you participate by airing simulated earthquake audio and message to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" at 10:20 a.m. Thursday the 20th.

Professor Emeritus Lori Dengler spoke on the KHSU Homepage about the ShakeOut and our area's large role in earthquake and tsunami preparedness.


Sofie and Daniel Prepare for an Earthquake

By Oct 14, 2016
Darcy Brown and Lin Glen

It's always good to be prepared for an earthquake and your children can help. "Sofie and Daniel Get Ready for Earthquakes" is a picture book created by author Lin Glen and illustrator Darcy Brown. This book was written for parents to read to their children to help them understand earthquake and perhaps ease their fears. There will be a book signing on Friday, October 14 at Northtown Books beginning at 7 p.m.


Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Shakes California

By Dec 8, 2016

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck about 100 miles off the Northern California coast on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake, originally reported to have a magnitude of 6.8, wasn't powerful enough to generate a destructive tsunami. No damage or injuries were reported.

'Earthquake Lady' Says We Need Better Buildings

By editor Apr 2, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.