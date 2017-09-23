George Bucquet featured on Artwaves

Arcata glass artist George Bucquet spoke with Artwaves on Sept. 19. Listen to the interview in the KHSU Archives. Bucquet's work is featured in galleries around the world and in private collections. His work is also in permanent collections from the U.S. Embassy to the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia to the White House. He has developed his interests and techniques over the past 33 years of his work with cast glass. He has just become a member of the Arcata Artisans Cooperative, where his work is featured this month.