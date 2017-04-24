Global Refugee Crisis Discussion & Training

By Claire Reynolds 2 hours ago

Humboldt State University is presenting The Global Refugee Crisis Discussion and Activism Training on May 1st and 2nd with 2016 Nobel Prize nominee, Valamios Eustratos and transit refugee camp and Orthodox priest, Father Christoforos Schuff (aka Padre X). The topics are Global Refugee Crisis and Refugee Relief Worker Training. HSU Assistant Professor of Sociology, Dr. Tony Silvaggio was interviewed on the KHSU Magazine about the upcoming discussion and training, as well as his experience volunteering in refugee camps in Greece. For more information contact avs1@humboldt.edu or 707-826-3142.


Tags: 
KHSU MAGAZINE
REFUGEE CRISIS
TONY SILVAGGIO
HSU SOCIOLOGY
HSU MEN'S LACROSS
VALAMIOS EUSTRATIOS
PADRE X
FATHER CHRISTOFOROS SCHUFF
UN HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES
NOBEL PEACE PRICE
SYRIA

Related Content

Getting to Know David Josiah Lawson

By Apr 20, 2017

Charmaine Lawson, mother of HSU student David Josiah Lawson - along with family and friends - joined Lorna Bryant in the KHSU studios to talk about her son's life.

Through tears and laughter, the interview shared some of the beauty David Josiah Lawson offered in his young life.


KHSU Magazine: Grid Alternatives

By Danielle Orr Apr 21, 2017

Grid Alternatives Outreach Coordinator Justin Fricker spoke to Danielle Orr during the KHSU Magazine about the new Installation Basics Training Program (IBT). The program is a competency-based certificate program designed to develop the skills that are most relevant to entry-level solar installation and related employment. gridalternatives.org to learn more. Grid Alternatives provides solar electric systems for qualifying homeowners.