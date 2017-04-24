Global Refugee Crisis Discussion & Training

Humboldt State University is presenting The Global Refugee Crisis Discussion and Activism Training on May 1st and 2nd with 2016 Nobel Prize nominee, Valamios Eustratos and transit refugee camp and Orthodox priest, Father Christoforos Schuff (aka Padre X). The topics are Global Refugee Crisis and Refugee Relief Worker Training. HSU Assistant Professor of Sociology, Dr. Tony Silvaggio was interviewed on the KHSU Magazine about the upcoming discussion and training, as well as his experience volunteering in refugee camps in Greece. For more information contact avs1@humboldt.edu or 707-826-3142.