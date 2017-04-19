With 'Go Ahead,' Perfume Genius Dares You To Stick Around

Perfume Genius has released the second single from his upcoming album No Shape, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2014's Too Bright. "Go Ahead," one of the most challenging songs on No Shape, is everything that first single "Slip Away" wasn't — a spare, nearly melody-free, drum-pad-driven and string-sluiced examination of confidence amidst a mire of paranoia. Its thematic and sonic perpendicularity is both off-putting and, thanks to Mike Hadreas' gifted voice, coolly inviting.

Perfume Genius will be on tour this summer. No Shape comes out May 5 via Matador.

