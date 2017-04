"The Seabird Protection Network is a multi-organization collaborative that works together to reduce human disturbance to seabirds," says Leisyka Parrot with the Bureau of Land Management. She and HSU Wildlife's Dan Barton talk to Delia Bense-Kang, MPA Coordinator at the NEC, about minimizing our impact on marine wildlife.

The EcoNews Report is presented by the Northcoast Environmental Center.