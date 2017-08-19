'Good Booty': Backing Up How Music And Sex Helped Shape American Culture

NPR's music critic Ann powers takes us on a historical journey in her new book, illustrating America's fascination with sex and rhythms and how these two passions often combine to create unforgettable moments.

The book is called Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music

She explains the meaning behind this provocative title and breaks down each of the book's subtitles.



Little Richard is arguably or perhaps inarguably the founding father of rock 'n' roll. I mean, I talk about Elvis I talk about Buddy Holly, other rock n roll icons from that same time period. But as far as the style and the spirit of rock 'n' roll, I can't think of a better embodiment than Little Richard. I mean, this is a guy who you know came from the southern R&B wild club scenes into New Orleans, made that record and gave us a new language to talk about. What we feel in our bodies that we don't always have other ways to discuss.

In the song we all know it's "tutti frutti, oh rutti," but in the original version, which Little Richard first sang. ... in those nightclubs, I mentioned — throughout the South, it was "good booty." And the lyrics were very very dirty, frankly. They were all about greasy, sexy, exciting encounters; something you couldn't play on the radio. So when he went to record it he and a young woman named Dorothy LaBostrie rewrote the lyrics and made them that wonderful nonsense. ...

I think nonsense is a key element of rock 'n' roll in American music. And when I say nonsense I don't mean, you know, something stupid or silly. I mean language that goes beyond linear understanding, just like our experience of sexuality and eroticism, we have to go to another place to really feel it.

One thing I discovered while researching this book was there's a term called "entrainment" and it's a term that has to do with the nervous system and how certain things outside of our bodies can actually affect our bodies and kind of change our nervous system cycles; the way our heart beats. ... the way we, our nerves feel and music has that power. And American music is so rooted in rhythm.

All music is rooted in rhythm but particularly American music, which is defined by an African foundation and an African Diaspora foundation. And so the rhythms that came through the middle passage through the Caribbean to the states, which we still hear today, in you know, the music of Beyoncé, the music of the Top 40 in general. Those rhythms move our body in a particular way and help us kind of feel the things that we don't name.

[It's] a cliché to say that popular music and particularly rock 'n' roll is about sex or is you know, motivated by sex, sexual feelings. But I wanted to go deeper. You know I wanted to go beyond just that kind of clichéd statement. Oh yeah, of course, this is dirty music or whatever and really think about how in every era from the 19th century to the present the particular anxieties of the time and the possibilities of that time were reflected in and shaped by music.

So for example in the '50s, the teenager was this new phenomenon and you know, this newly named phase of life teenage life. And people were very worried about young kids experimenting sexually, so the music reflected that. The music also guided kids through their early attempts to be erotic beings. Now kids are living on the Internet, we're all living on the Internet. So I talk about how artists like Britney Spears with their very processed voices kind of embody virtual reality and a cyborgian way of being that reflects what's happening erotically in cyberspace.

In the origins of the recording industry, black and white recordings were segregated by race and of course, this is a key aspect of the story. I say early in the book that there is absolutely no way to talk about American music or frankly America in any way without discussing the oppression of African-Americans, the enslavement of Africans and ... The enslavement of Africans until the Civil War.

All of those things are just foundational in our culture and especially in music because, really music was the lifeline, the conveyor, for African Diaspora culture to live on as enslaved Africans became African-Americans, as you know through the Jim Crow era into the 20th century, into the era of civil rights and into our present day.

Music is the carrier of legacies and it's also a place in which cultures mix. ... for better or worse. Sometimes through appropriation and theft, sometimes through genuine collaboration. And I wanted to look at all of that stuff it can be hard to talk about but I think it's super important.

I think every era poses different challenges and limits and also offers different possibilities. And you know right now we're in such an incredibly challenging time in terms of relating to each other across lines of identity and recognizing oppression and some of the most intense realities of our own history. I think music can guide us through that history in a very deep way, including the history of race relations and particularly relations between African-Americans and white people in this country.

Certainly issues of appropriation arise. Also how do we even talk about mixing. You know, it's been problematic when people have used words like miscegenation. These words have a lot of weight to them. But what I think is that music reflects the best of us coming together but also has offered a way for communities to preserve their own traditions and legacies and to speak to each other through those legacies.

So music,. ... I'm not saying it's utopian. I really don't believe that and I'm not saying that it's all about liberation. I think it's important to recognize that that in music we share our ugliest emotions as well as our most beautiful emotions.

We're talking the fact that body and soul are inseparable.

I do look at gospel music as a foundation maybe the foundation of not just soul music, which we all know because we have great icons like Aretha Franklin who came out of the church but also rock 'n' roll. We have to remember Elvis also was a gospel fanatic as a teenager. And it's just as important in the foundation of that music but for me, the soul and the body are not separate entities.

And I think music is that connective tissue that reminds us that all of our experiences even transcendent experiences generate are generated in our bodies.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Punk, rock 'n' roll, soul, gospel, jazz - NPR music critic Ann Powers takes us on the wide-ranging history of American pop music in her new book "Good Booty: Love And Sex, Black And White, Body And Soul In American Music." No big deal, just all of that. And she joins me now from Nashville, Tenn. Ann Powers, great to talk with you.

ANN POWERS, BYLINE: Thank you so much for having me on.

BROWN: Well, of course, we can't start a conversation with a music critic without a little music. Hit it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TUTTI FRUTTI")

LITTLE RICHARD: (Singing) Tutti frutti, oh Rudy (ph). Tutti frutti, oh Rudy. Tutti rutti, oh Rudy. Tutti frutti, oh Rudy. Tutti frutti, oh Rudy.

BROWN: Thanks to you and your book title for the opportunity to play some of this oldie but goodie. Tell us about the inspiration Sir Little Richard played in this book title.

POWERS: Well, in the song we all know, it's tutti frutti, oh, Rudy. But in the original, it was good booty. And the lyrics were very, very dirty, frankly. They were something you couldn't play on the radio. So when he went to record it, he and a young woman named Dorothy LaBostrie rewrote the lyrics and made them that wonderful nonsense. And, you know, Dwane, I think nonsense is a key element of rock 'n' roll and of American music. And when I say nonsense, I mean language that goes beyond linear understanding. And just like our experience of sexuality and eroticism, we have to go to another place to really feel it.

BROWN: OK. So moving on, but only a little bit to your subtitle, "Love And Sex, Black And White, Body And Soul In American Music." Let's take a look at each of those briefly, if you would, starting with love and sex. That, of course, Ann, has certainly been a focus, even an inspiration, for many songs over the centuries. But why did you want to center much of the book around this connection?

POWERS: Well, you're absolutely right that it's cliche to say that popular music and particularly rock 'n' roll is about sex. But I wanted to go deeper. You know, I wanted to go beyond just that cliched statement - oh, yeah, of course, this is dirty music or whatever - and really think about how in every era from the 19th century to the present, particular anxieties of the time and the possibilities of that time were reflected in and shaped by music.

So, for example, in the '50s, the teenager was this newly named phase of life. And people were very worried about young kids experimenting sexually, so the music reflected that. The music also guided kids through their early attempts to be erotic beings. Now, kids are living on the Internet. We're all living on the Internet. So I talk about how artists like Britney Spears with their very processed voices kind of embody virtual reality and a cyborgian way of being that reflects what's happening erotically in cyberspace.

BROWN: Onto the "Black And White" of the subtitle. Again, you write that music allows people to ride the storm that arises when desire encounters the roadblocks of prejudice, moral judgment or cruel circumstance. How do you see that playing out today, or do you?

POWERS: What I think is that music reflects the best of us coming together but also has offered a way for communities to preserve their own traditions and legacies and to speak to each other through those legacies. I'm not saying it's utopian. And I'm not saying that it's all about liberation. I think it's important to recognize that in music, we share our ugliest emotions as well as our most beautiful emotions. And all that stuff is happening when an artist like Beyonce is articulating both the rage and the hope of a moment that's very frightening for many of us.

BROWN: OK. Let's get in the final part of the subtext, "Body And Soul." Just briefly here, are we talking disco and gospel or what?

POWERS: For me, the soul and the body are not separate. And I think music is that connective tissue that reminds us that all of our experiences, even transcendent experiences, are generated in our bodies. And that's why in a disco, a place where maybe it seems like it's just a bunch of fun and, you know, hedonistic nightlife, there also is a spiritual side. And you have an artist like Sylvester, one of the great singers of the '70s, whose voice lifted people up in the same way that a gospel singer would.

And, you know, not to always go back to Beyonce, but I think she's showing us that. You know, I think she's showing us that with the fact that she dances in the same way that the ring shout dancers danced in the early 19th century, you know, that she's making those same moves. And she's tapping into those same stories. They live on through music.

BROWN: NPR music critic Ann Powers. Her book is called "Good Booty: Love And Sex, Black And White, Body And Soul In American music." Ann Powers, thanks so much.

POWERS: Thank you so much for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.