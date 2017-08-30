Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey has made landfall again, this time in Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm hit "just west" of Cameron, La., the center said at 4 a.m. local time.

The center issued a storm surge warning for a large section of the state's coastline, stretching from Holly Beach to Morgan City.

Harvey is expected to cause 3 to 6 inches of rain between the area near the Texas/Louisiana border into western Kentucky, the center says, and warns of "isolated amounts up to 10 inches."

The storm has dumped more than 50 inches of rain into parts of Texas already and caused widespread flooding in Houston.

Harvey is moving north-northwest at almost 7 mph. The NHC expects the storm's center to "move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday."

It says maximum sustained winds are currently about 45 mph, down from a high of 130 mph when Harvey made landfall in Texas several days ago.

The NHC warns of tropical storm force winds as far as 80 miles from Harvey's center.

