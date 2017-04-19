Heartbroken: #JusticeForJosiah

David Josiah Lawson

The Humboldt State University family and extended community are heartbroken at the death of HSU student, David Josiah Lawson. A statement honoring Josiah was aired on KHSU. 

A celebration of life for David Josiah Lawson will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room.


