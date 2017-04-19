Heartbroken: #JusticeForJosiah

The Campus Dialogue on Race (CDOR) is taking place this week at Humboldt State University and everyone is invited to participate in the workshops and lectures. The programs relate to racial justice and its intersections with all forms of oppression and resistance.

Amy Salinas Westmorland, coordinator of HSU's Multicultural Center and Malcom Chanaiwa with the the African American Center for Academic Excellence and CDOR planning committee, discuss the importance of having these workshops and encourage community members to come to HSU.

Dr. Herbrechtsmeire discusses the lecture on "Understanding Islam: A Community Conversation" that is taking place on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room.