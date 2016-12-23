Hiking Humboldt During Winter Months

Local Mad River Union reporter (and KHSU regular) Kevin Hoover is hitting the road, hiking from the Mexican border to Ashland, Oregon. He writes that the 1,726.6-mile hike will take around four months and requires massive logistical planning from getting bearproof food storage to setting up autopay for his bills.
But this isn't just about escaping to the wilderness, he's raising money. According to his blog:
Humboldt State University was recently ranked number one in the country as the greatest small college for nature lovers. We are also on the list of the top 35 best outdoor schools in America, according to BestCollegeReviews.org. Dr. Rossbacher calls HSU to task - to experience and enjoy the outdoors and earn the title of “Outdoor National Champion” by logging the largest number of people and outdoor activities
From September 4th through October 15th, HSU students, faculty, and staff will have the opportunity to compete against 89 other colleges and universities in the Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge. Go outdoors - take a walk; take a hike; go skateboarding; go birding; restore a local trail; or search for 'virtual creatures' from an 'augmented reality'. Sign up online and log your activities using the Google or Apple App.