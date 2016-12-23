Hiking Humboldt During Winter Months

Local Author and owner of Back Country Press, Michael Kauffmann, stops by KHSU to talk about getting outside during the winter and taking a hike in Humboldt County. 


"Hiking Humboldt - Volume 1" A New Publication from Backcountry Press

By Apr 29, 2016
Backcountry Press / Backcountry Press

 

  “Hiking Humboldt – Volume 1”  By Kenneth M. Burton

The book outlines 55 hikes in our area 5 miles or longer and is filled with descriptions and maps and also denotes areas that are appropriate for mountain bikes. 

Kevin Hoover to Hike Pacific Crest Trail

Local Mad River Union reporter (and KHSU regular) Kevin Hoover is hitting the road, hiking from the Mexican border to Ashland, Oregon. He writes that the 1,726.6-mile hike will take around four months and requires massive logistical planning from getting bearproof food storage to setting up autopay for his bills. 

But this isn't just about escaping to the wilderness, he's raising money. According to his blog

Campus Connections: Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge

By Sep 6, 2016
HSU

Humboldt State University was recently ranked number one in the country as the greatest small college for nature lovers. We are also on the list of the top 35 best outdoor schools in America, according to BestCollegeReviews.org. Dr. Rossbacher calls HSU to task  - to experience and enjoy the outdoors and earn the title of  “Outdoor National Champion” by logging the largest number of people and outdoor activities

.

From September 4th through October 15th, HSU students, faculty, and staff will have the opportunity to compete against 89 other colleges and universities in the Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge. Go outdoors - take a walk; take a hike; go skateboarding; go birding; restore a local trail; or search for 'virtual creatures' from an 'augmented reality'. Sign up online and log your activities using the Google or Apple App.

Now get out there and enjoy the outdoors!

  

