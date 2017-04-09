Honoring Mother Earth the Humboldt Way

By Esther Trevizo 40 minutes ago

Humboldt Green Week Logo
Credit humboldtgreenweek.com

Founder and executive director of Humboldt Green Week, Stephen Gieder stopped by the studio to visit KHSU Magazine host Brian Curtis. From what started out as a community gathering, has grown into a long week of exciting events in honor of the cannabis holiday 4/20 and Earth Day. 

This year marks the 11th year of Humboldt Green Week kicking off with their first event on April 14th, 2017 and their last event on April 23rd, 2017. Humboldt Green Week showcases local businesses, supports non profits, and celebrates the passion for gardening, the arts, and live music.  For more information, you can log onto humboldtgreenweek.com or cannifest.com


Tags: 
KHSU MAGAZINE
BRIAN CURTIS
HUMBOLDT GREEN WEEK
SUSTAINABILITY
ENVIRONMENT
CANNIFEST
HUMBOLDT COUNTY
ARCATA
FORTUNA

