Hood To Coast Runner Jailed After Stolen Pickup Injures Resting Racer

A runner in Oregon’s Hood-to-Coast relay race is in custody following the theft early Saturday of a portable toilet company’s pickup truck that ran over a runner resting in a field.

Witnesses say the runner, identified as David Jon Blackmon of Bend, Oregon, stole the vehicle at about 2 a.m. at the race’s 24th relay exchange near Highway 202 between Mist and Jewell.

Three resting runners were able to jump out of the truck's way, according to police. But one person was not. She was run over and dragged a short distance before the truck stopped, resting on her leg. The runner was treated for minor injuries at Oregon Health Sciences University.

The driver fled on foot into nearby woods but was caught by police. Blackmon was booked into the Columbia County jail on several charges, including second-degree assault, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless endangering.

