Horrific Mass Shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas was struck by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with at least 59 dead and over 520 injured.

The gunman — 64-year-old retiree Stephen Paddock — fired indiscriminately into a crowd of concertgoers at an outdoor country music festival. There are reports that law enforcement officers found at least 17 guns in the shooter’s hotel room.

Echoing comments made about previous mass shootings, people familiar with the gunman said, âThere were no red flags,â andÂ âwe are completely dumbfounded.â

