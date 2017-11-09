'The Horse Latitudes' | 'Thank You For Your Service'

Author and Iraq War veteran Matthew Robinson joins us to talk about his first novel, “The Horse Latitudes.” He says he wanted to write a war story where veterans could see themselves in the narrative. Robinson’s novel unfolds through the perspective of various soldiers during a deployment in the Iraq war.

As Veterans Day approaches, we hear from people who have served in the military about what the phrase “Thank you for your service” means to them. We’re joined by Judy Johnston, a retired army staff sergeant who served in the Vietnam War, Robert Stearns, an Iraq War veteran who served as a combat infantryman from 2006-2007 and deployed during the surge, and Juan Velez, who served as U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer 3rd Class before he was honorably discharged in 2016.

