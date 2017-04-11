Huffman Optimistic about Last Chance Grade Funding

A crumbling stretch of Highway 101 south of Crescent City threatens to sever Del Norte County from the North Coast. Congressman Jared Huffman says stakeholders must unify behind an a single alternate route before seeking federal transportation dollars.

The North Coast Journal reports replacing Last Chance Grade could cost up to a billion dollars, and likely won't be completed before 2039.

Congressman Huffman analyzes potential funding

At 6:30 tonight on a special edition of KHSU's EcoNews Report, Huffman will talk about federal environmental legislation.