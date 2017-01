Mary Burke of CalTrout and Dana Stoltzman of Salmonid Restoration Federation discuss the months-long celebration of local Steelhead fishing and restoration.

According to HumboldtSteelheadDays.com, "Many consider the North Coast of California to be the birthplace of salmonid fisheries restoration. Humboldt Steelhead Days’ primary purpose is to showcase and fundraise for this important work – and have some fun in the process!"