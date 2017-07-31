Introducing Dr. Cheryl Johnson of HSU's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Through The Eyes of Women host, Lorna Bryant, spoke with Dr. Cheryl Johnson - the new appointed executive director of The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) at Humboldt State University. Previously, Dr. Johnson was the head of the City of Berkeley's 2020 Vision - a community-wide effort to end the disparities in academic achievement that exist along racial lines among children and youth.

Dr. Johnson insists her work is a collaborative effort between HSU's campus community and the community at large. She wants to impart on the community, "I am one person. I'm going to have to have the help and the partnership of the people here, the community. It's not an East Oakland narrative. It's not a Berkeley narrative. It's a northern rural narrative and that has to be honored and appreciated."

Learn more about The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) at Humboldt State University here.