Japan's High-Tech Toilets Cause Confusion For Tourists

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So we kind of have a rule on this program. We try not to talk about toilets or things you don't want to hear about at breakfast, but this is news.

Japan is making itself more friendly to visitors, and one change - toilets. They have these high-tech functions in Japan - bidets, air-drying, spraying. Tourists would just get confused not knowing what button did what. That problem will now go down the drain. Manufacturers have been told to use a standard set of symbols. Thank goodness.