Listen: Shabazz Palaces Returns With 'Shine A Light'

Shabazz Palaces was born for a time like this. At least, that's the initial impression after listening to the group's newly released single, "Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)." A lyric video accompanies the announcement of a forthcoming album, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, set to be released via Sub Pop on July 14.

The follow-up to the experimental hip-hop group's 2014 album Lese Majesty is set to feature, "in body or spirit," The Strokes' Julian Casablanacas, Thundercat, Gamble and Huff, Loud Eyes Lou, Fly Guy Dai, and more, according to a press statement written by Ishmael Butler a.k.a. Palaceer Lazaro. The announcement unfolds like a mystical allegory as it tells the tale of Quazarz, a sentient being who finds himself among the "ethers of the Migosphere here on Drake world."



"What's good? — the kids ask. What does it even mean and what does it even matter? Who is behind these choices? We are all of us sitting under a waterfall of all. This. S***. But it's the excess that is casting us into ruts."



See the full tracklist and tour dates below:

"Since C.A.Y.A."

"When Cats Claw"

"Shine A Light" (Feat. Thaddillac)

"Play"

"Dèesse Du Sang"

"Eel Dreams" (Feat. Loud Eyes Lou)

"Parallax" (Feat. The Palaceer Lazaro)

"Fine Ass Hairdresser"

"The Neurochem Mixalogue"

"That's How City Life Goes"

"Moon Whip Quäz" (Feat. Darrius)

"Federalist Papers"

Shabazz Palaces:

05-13 Seattle, WA - Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

08-16 Portland, OR - The Star Theater

08-18 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

08-19 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

08-20 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

08-23 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Outdoor Stage)

08-24 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

08-25 Baton Rouge, LA - Spanish Moon

08-26 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

08-27 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

08-28 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

08-30 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

08-31 Detroit, MI - El Club

09-02 Montreal, Quebec - Theatre Fairmount

09-05 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

09-06 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

09-07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09-08 Washington, DC - Black Cat

09-11 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

09-15-17 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest at Douglas Park

