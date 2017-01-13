Related Programs: 
Race Beat
Thursday Night Talk

Live Broadcast and Town Hall: The Trump Presidency

By Jan 13, 2017

  KHSU's Thursday Night Talk hosted a live, town hall-style event on the eve of the presidential inauguration. 


The forum will be in front of a live audience at Humboldt State University’s Kate Buchanan Room on January 19 and will be broadcast and streamed live on KHSU from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. 

 The show, titled The Trump Presidency: Our Country, Our California, Our Community, Our Campuses, will examine how the Donald Trump presidency may affect individuals and the local community.

Confirmed guests so far:

  • Jeff Blanck, Esq. - Eureka Branch NAACP
  • Chief Donn Peterson - Humboldt State University Police Department
  • Garry Eagles, Ph.D - Humboldt County Office of Education Superintendent 
  • Alex Bowman, Ph.D - Humboldt County Office of Education Psychologist
  • Terry Uyeki - Eureka Million Woman March organizer
  • M. Clark Sugata, Ph.D - Criminology & Justice Studies, HSU
  • Renee M. Saucedo, Esq. - College of The Redwoods Director of Student Equity & Success
  • Tanza 'Tay' Triggs - Associate Dean, Student Engagement & Leadership, HSU
  • Loren Cannon, Ph.D - Philosophy, HSU
  • Karla Sanchez - HSU student and president of F.R.E.E., HSU club that supports and assists undocumented students
  • Cutcha Risling Baldy, Ph.D​ - Native American Studies, HSU

Topics will include, but are not limited to:

  • What, if any, state laws may be in jeopardy
  • Concerns for undocumented citizens in our community and local school campuses
  • Any incidents of racially motivated crimes or offenses in the community or decrease in enrollment since the election 
  • Conversations about civics and civility with children - at home and in the classroom
  • What you want the new President to know about you or your community as he takes office

You are welcome to attend and be part of the forum audience. The Kate Buchanan Room is on the Humboldt State University campus on the second floor of the University Center Building.

 

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and attendees are requested to be seated by 6:45 p.m. Audience questions and comments will be part of the show from both the forum audience and radio listeners. Listeners can email questions in advance to ThursdayNightTalk@khsu.org, call in that night to 707-826-4805 or send a text message to 707-492-5478.

