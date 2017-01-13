Live Broadcast and Town Hall: The Trump Presidency

KHSU's Thursday Night Talk hosted a live, town hall-style event on the eve of the presidential inauguration.

Race Beat Inauguration Eve Hour 1

Race Beat Inauguration Eve Hour 2

The forum will be in front of a live audience at Humboldt State University’s Kate Buchanan Room on January 19 and will be broadcast and streamed live on KHSU from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The show, titled The Trump Presidency: Our Country, Our California, Our Community, Our Campuses, will examine how the Donald Trump presidency may affect individuals and the local community.



Confirmed guests so far:

Jeff Blanck, Esq . - Eureka Branch NAACP

. - Eureka Branch NAACP Chief Donn Peterson - Humboldt State University Police Department

- Humboldt State University Police Department Garry Eagles, Ph.D - Humboldt County Office of Education Superintendent

- Humboldt County Office of Education Superintendent Alex Bowman, Ph.D - Humboldt County Office of Education Psychologist

- Humboldt County Office of Education Psychologist Terry Uyeki - Eureka Million Woman March organizer

- Eureka Million Woman March organizer M. Clark Sugata, Ph.D - Criminology & Justice Studies, HSU

- Criminology & Justice Studies, HSU Renee M. Saucedo, Esq. - College of The Redwoods Director of Student Equity & Success

- College of The Redwoods Director of Student Equity & Success Tanza 'Tay' Triggs - Associate Dean, Student Engagement & Leadership, HSU

- Associate Dean, Student Engagement & Leadership, HSU Loren Cannon, Ph.D - Philosophy, HSU

- Philosophy, HSU Karla Sanchez - HSU student and president of F.R.E.E., HSU club that supports and assists undocumented students

- HSU student and president of F.R.E.E., HSU club that supports and assists undocumented students Cutcha Risling Baldy, Ph.D​ - Native American Studies, HSU

Topics will include, but are not limited to:

What, if any, state laws may be in jeopardy

Concerns for undocumented citizens in our community and local school campuses

Any incidents of racially motivated crimes or offenses in the community or decrease in enrollment since the election

Conversations about civics and civility with children - at home and in the classroom

What you want the new President to know about you or your community as he takes office

You are welcome to attend and be part of the forum audience. The Kate Buchanan Room is on the Humboldt State University campus on the second floor of the University Center Building.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and attendees are requested to be seated by 6:45 p.m. Audience questions and comments will be part of the show from both the forum audience and radio listeners. Listeners can email questions in advance to ThursdayNightTalk@khsu.org, call in that night to 707-826-4805 or send a text message to 707-492-5478.