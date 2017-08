Dr. Jen Maguire, HSU Assistant Professor of Social Work spoke to Danielle Orr on the KHSU Magazine about the local screening of the documentary film, Locally Grown; America's Food Revolution August 19, 2017 in the Native Forum at 4p.m. on the HSU campus. The film showcases local farmers and food producers http://www.locallygrownthefilm

