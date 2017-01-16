Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Just take your time. I got nowhere to be. That kind of sarcasm had to be filling a commuter train outside London because a swan was just waddling along on the tracks for two miles. The train had to slow to a crawl behind the bird. The British news site Metro said one guy got on the tracks and frantically waved his laptop at the swan who was finally captured. The rail company tweeted that the bird, upon being released, apologized for holding everyone up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.