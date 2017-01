HSU Associated History Professor Dr. Leena Dallasheh is presenting a series of films - "Let's Talk about the Middle East".

Tonight: West Beirut (1998) 7 p.m., Richard's Goat Miniplex in Arcata.

"The event seeks to bring the university and town communities together to further a conversation about an important and highly relevant topic, and it would be great to reach as wide of an audience as possible," explains Dallasheh.