Maori Healers to Visit the Northcoast April 10-12th

Local community members and healers Tina Ball and Jennifer Madrone, host three Maori Healers during a visit to Humboldt County April 10-12th.

The Maori are the indigenous people of Aotearoa, the native name of New Zealand. Their healing art of deep tissue massage and energy-balancing therapy has begun to be internationally recognized. The healers are traveling to support and offer sessions to many indigenous people of the world. They will be sharing their healing modality and blessings by appointment. Reservations can be made at 496-8606.

Tina and Jennifer spoke to Danielle Orr on the KHSU Magazine.