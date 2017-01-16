Marijuana Industry | Antarctic Ice | 101 Viruses | Sea Lion Study By Sage Van Wing, Allison Frost, Phoebe Flanigan • Jan 16, 2017 TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 2 John Rosman View Slideshow 2 of 2 Sea lions and harbor seals dive off the docks of the East End Mooring Basin after crews from the Port of Astoria installed air dancers in an attempt to scare the pinnipeds. Joshua Bessex Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.