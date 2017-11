MeToo: Share Your Stories of Sexual Harassment in the Silicon Valley

We’re in a moment.

The momentum leading us here began this summer in Silicon Valley, when several high-profile venture capitalists and tech CEOs were forced to stepped down after accusations of sexual harassment.

This fall, the Harvey Weinstein scandal unleashed a tsunami of stories from women and men across the globe who say they, too, have been sexually harassed, assaulted or raped.

Maybe you’ve shared what happened to you.Or you realize that you are the harasser.

We’d like to hear your stories.This is a big ask, and we honor your openness.By sharing your stories, we hope to get closer to the truth about the prevalence of this problem.

Please take a moment to take our survey below.

None of the information you provide will be sold or given to a third party. We’d prefer to know who you are, but if you want to give insights anonymously, you can contact our reporter, Tonya Mosley, through the encrypted communications app: Signal. Her information: TonyaM: 669-400-1005

