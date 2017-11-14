MeToo: Share Your Stories of Sexual Harassment in the Silicon Valley

We’re in a moment.

The momentum leading us hereÂ beganÂ this summer in Silicon Valley, whenÂ several high-profile venture capitalists and tech CEOsÂ were forced toÂ stepped down after accusations ofÂ sexual harassment.

This fall,Â the Harvey Weinstein scandal unleashedÂ aÂ tsunami of stories from women and men across the globeÂ who say they, too, haveÂ beenÂ sexually harassed, assaultedÂ or raped.

Maybe you’ve sharedÂ whatÂ happened to you.Or you realize that you are the harasser.

We’d like to hear your stories.This is a big ask, and we honor your openness.By sharing your stories, we hope to get closer to the truth about the prevalence of this problem.

Please take a moment to take our survey below.

None of the information you provide will be sold or given to a third party.Â We’d prefer to know who you are, but if you want to give insights anonymously, you can contact our reporter, Tonya Mosley, through the encrypted communications app: Signal. Her information: TonyaM: 669-400-1005

