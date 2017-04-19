More 911 Centers In Oregon To Allow Text Messages

More emergency call centers in Oregon will soon have the ability to accept 911 text messages.

The service is already in place in 10 counties but will soon be available in twice as many. It’s designed to benefit people with disabilities who can’t easily call 911. Texting is also helpful for people who need to be discreet when contacting police.

Toni Sexton is the 911 policy analyst for the state Office of Emergency Management. She advises people still call emergency dispatchers whenever possible.

"Processing a text message takes several times longer than talking to a call taker," she said. "So call if you can, text if you can’t."

Sexton estimates the service will be available to 87 percent of Oregon by the end of summer.

The system costs $3,000-$4,000 per year to install, and the web-based application to operate it costs about $3,000 per year.

Most of the counties that still lack the service are in eastern Oregon.

