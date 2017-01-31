Move Over, Sheep. Doves Are Returning Home To Tiny Island Of Socorro

In the coming year, scientists are hoping to reintroduce the Socorro dove to Socorro Island, a place where the bird has died out.

Socorro, the ancestral home of the dove, is part of an island group off the west coast of Mexico nicknamed the Mexican Galapagos.

In the 1920s, the California Academy of Sciences noticed island birds and animals were disappearing fast. So the academy sent an expedition to Socorro with instructions to bring back live doves.

Juan Martinez, a scientist with Mexico's Institute of Ecology, hiked the same terrain as the researchers a century ago. He said he plans to slowly reintroduce the doves to the wild.

"We're going to camp in that area, where you see the green and the red," Martinez said. "In that area is a heavier forest and is where they found the Socorro doves. That's why all this exercise is helping us find the locations. The best place to bring them back is a similar place where they found them."

The original expedition brought back 17 doves and sent them to zoos and aviaries across the United States and Europe. The plan was to breed them in captivity.

But although they survived at the zoos, they died off on the island.

"Here on Socorro you have introduced sheep, introduced cats and introduced mice," Martinez said.

Cats and mice preyed on the birds and their eggs. But the biggest problem, Martinez said as he pointed to the hillside, was the sheep.

"That's probably the highest point where they completely removed vegetation," Martinez said.

The sheep chewed and trampled their way through the forest, destroying the Socorro dove's home.

"And at the end, all of that material goes to the sea and it is tons and tons of soil that were lost by the impact of sheep," Martinez said.

Martinez, along with his team, has spent the past several years aggressively removing sheep and replanting native trees.

There's also ongoing work to rid the island of cats and mice. But even with all that work, Martinez said reintroductions are full of uncertainty.

Michelle Reynolds, a biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey and a reintroduction specialist, said to expect surprises when returning the doves to Socorro.

She said she knows of Hawaiian ducks that were moved from one island to another, only to take off over the open ocean and never be seen again.

"There could be a new threat, one that didn't exist when the species used to live there," Reynolds said.

For example, she said, avian diseases, such as West Nile, are more prevalent now.

It's also unknown how captivity might have changed the birds. The doves might have lost traits needed to live in the wild.

"You might lose some aggression; you might lose vigilance," Reynolds said. "There's lots of characteristics that can change over many, many generations in captivity."

Martinez said this might seem like a lot of work for one small species on a tiny island. But other birds on this island are teetering on extinction, he said.

He and other scientists believe the effort to return the doves to Socorro will also help the other endangered species.

"It's not restoration by restoring or reintroducing one species," Martinez said. "At the end what you want is to restore the ecological interactions that interplay on the island. And once you do that, the island will go back to its original course."

This reintroduction is a process scientists a century ago might never have imagined.

Martinez might not even see the end of it. It could be decades before the doves can flourish on their own.

It's a long, difficult and costly effort. But Martinez said he believes it's ultimately worth giving the doves — and the island — another chance.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

It's really hard to reintroduce a species to a place where it's died out. Scientists are trying on Socorro Island off the west coast of Mexico. They're returning a cinnamon-colored bird called the Socorro dove back to its ancestral home. Reporter Loretta Williams traveled to the island with one of the scientists leading the effort.

LORETTA WILLIAMS, BYLINE: Socorro is part of an island group nicknamed the Mexican Galapagos. This is not a resort with beach-side cabanas. The only residents are part of the Mexican navy, who today help us navigate through an unforgiving thicket.

All I can say is ouch. Ouch, ouch, ouch.

In the 1920s, the California Academy of Sciences noticed island birds and animals were disappearing fast. So the academy sent an expedition to Socorro with instructions to bring back live doves. The terrain those researchers hiked a century ago is the same ground I and Juan Martinez, a scientist with Mexico's Institute of Ecology, hiked today.

JUAN MARTINEZ: We're going to camp in that area there, where you see the green...

WILLIAMS: Yep.

MARTINEZ: ...And the red.

WILLIAMS: OK.

MARTINEZ: In that area is a heavier forest. That is where they found the Socorro doves.

WILLIAMS: And those are the ones that they brought back, right?

MARTINEZ: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The live ones.

MARTINEZ: That's why all this exercise is helping us to find the locations. The best place to bring them back is a similar place, where they found them.

WILLIAMS: That original expedition brought back 17 doves and sent them to zoos in aviaries in the U.S. and Europe. The plan was to breed them in captivity. At the zoos, they survived. But on the island, they did die off. The reason for that, says Martinez...

MARTINEZ: Here on Socorro, you have introduced sheep, introduced cats and introduced mice.

WILLIAMS: Cats and mice prey on birds and their eggs. But the biggest problem, says Martinez as he points to the hillside, was the sheep.

MARTINEZ: In that hill, that's probably the highest point where they completely removed the vegetation.

WILLIAMS: The sheep, which were more like burly bighorns than woolly lambs, chewed and trampled their way through the forest, destroying the Socorro doves' home.

MARTINEZ: And at the end, all of that material goes to the sea. And it's tons and tons of soil that were lost by the impact of sheep.

WILLIAMS: Martinez and his colleagues have spent the last several years aggressively removing sheep and replanting native trees. There's also ongoing work to rid the island of cats and mice. Even with all that work, you just can't open a cage door and release some doves.

MICHELLE REYNOLDS: Reintroductions are full of uncertainty in most cases.

WILLIAMS: Michelle Reynolds is a biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey and a reintroduction specialist. She knows of Hawaiian ducks that were once moved from one island to another only to take off over the open ocean, never to be seen again. Expect surprises, she says, even after removing the old threats and returning the doves to Socorro.

REYNOLDS: There could be a new threat, one that didn't exist when the species used to live there.

WILLIAMS: For example, says Reynolds, avian diseases such as West Nile are more prevalent now. Another unknown - how captivity changed the birds. The doves may have lost traits needed in the wild.

REYNOLDS: You might lose some aggression. You might lose vigilance. There's lots of characteristics that can change over many, many generations in captivity.

WILLIAMS: Back on Socorro, Martinez admits this might seem like a lot of work for one small species on one small island. But, he says, other birds here are teetering on extinction. He and other scientists believe the effort to return the dove to Socorro will also help those endangered species.

MARTINEZ: It's not restoration by restoring or reintroducing one species. At the end, what you want is to restore the ecological interactions that interplay on the island. And once you do that, the island will go back to its original course.

WILLIAMS: Martinez and his team hope to bring the birds back to Socorro in the coming year and slowly reintroduce them to the wild. It's a process the scientists a century ago might never have imagined. And it's an undertaking Martinez also might not see the end of. It could be decades before the doves can flourish on their own, living and reproducing with the population continuing to grow. Martinez believes it's a long, difficult and costly effort that's ultimately worth it to give the dove and the island another chance. For NPR News, I'm Loretta Williams on Socorro Island.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.