A former KHSU intern has returned "home" to host the local segments of KHSU's Morning Edition. Natalya Estrada also interned for KQED's The California Report before reporting for KVCR, the San Bernadino NPR affiliate. "Then I came up here to work for the Times Standard...still doing that. It's a lot of fun. And I couldn't stay away from public radio, and I'm here again...and it's great," the Fontana native said.

Meet KHSU's new Morning Host