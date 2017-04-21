Never Before Released Prince Music Surfaces In Unlikely Place — Vancouver

On the anniversary of the musician Prince’s death, Vancouver-based record label RMA, or Rogue Music Alliance, released previously unpublished music from the late artist.

But a federal judge in Minnesota has blocked the six-song Deliverance EP.

RMA released the single "Deliverance," on Wednesday evening, but it was later removed from streaming on iTunes.

The music came down after U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright granted a temporary restraining order to Paisley Park Enterprises, the late pop star’s estate, to halt the release.

The TRO was filed against longtime Prince collaborator and sound engineer George Ian Boxill. It’s unclear how the Vancouver-based RMA obtained the Prince recordings.

Court documents reveal Boxill worked with Prince on several music recordings between 2004 and 2008. They also say Boxill signed a confidentiality agreement with Paisley Park Enterprises and that any work with Prince shall be “returned to Paisley immediately upon request.”

On its website, RMA describes itself as “a collection of pirates, hackers, artists and bohemian resistance fighters” who want to bring equity to the music business.

RMA did not respond to requests for comment, but believes the single they released is not impacted by the court’s decision. It's currently still available for purchase on their website.

In a press release, RMA co-founder David Staley said he “was pleased by the ruling last night, which in a nutshell indicated everything that has been released up to the time of the judge's ruling, late evening April 19th, can be and should be enjoyed by the fans. This includes the 'Deliverance' single and all other released works.”

Paisley Park Enterprises has until April 25 to file an injunction. The judge will hold a hearing on the motion May 1.

