Danielle Orr talks with Kim Tran of the Haas Institute and Amy Jester who is Program Manager of the Northern California Association of Non Profits and about the NorCAN Leadership Breakfast.

Every other year NorCAN hosts a leadership breakfast to lift up the incredible work happening through our sector; to connect people from across communities and organizations; to create a space where we can learn and grow as community leaders; and to honor a community member for their contributions in the non profit world. This year NorCAN will honor Libby Maynard, Executive Director of The Ink People Center for the Arts. This event is taking place Friday Sept 30, 2016 – 8:30 am-12:00pm at Tish Non Ball Room, Bear River Casino & Hotel, Loleta.