On May 5th and 6th, the North Coast People’s Alliance is presenting Steve Early, author of Refinery Town: Big OIl, Big Money and Remaking of an American City. Early will offer tips and insights on ways that everyday people working together can reclaim their government, inspired by the Richmond Progressive Alliance, which kicked Chevron out of the driver’s seat in the East Bay city of Richmond.

Tamara McFarland and Nerissa Moran interview