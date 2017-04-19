ODFW Limits Deer Hunting In 3 Oregon Counties After Rough Winter

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reducing the hunting tags available for pronghorn antelope and buck mule deer in three counties. That’s in response to the unusually harsh winter.

Deep snow and cold temperatures can make it difficult for deer to find food. ODFW says it saw a big loss of does and fawns in parts of eastern Oregon — as high as 32 percent in Baker County.

"The good news is that in the long run this is going to be good for range conditions….all that moisture is going to be good for wildlife," said Michelle Dennehy, a spokeswoman for ODFW. "But in the short run, we saw a pretty significant die-off of fawns."

ODFW is reducing the number of hunting tags available in Baker by 50 percent, by 35 percent in Union and by 40 percent in Malheur counties in response to the losses.

Hunters have until May 15th to put in for the fall hunting season tag lottery.

