Ore. Governor Urges Congressional Delegation To Save CHIP

Gov. Kate Brown is urging Oregon's congressional delegation to “redouble” efforts to fund a children’s health insurance program, known as “CHIP,” that runs out of money next month.

In a letter addressed to Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Brown, who is running for re-election, said congressional inaction on the issue particularly hurts Oregon.

"Children's access to health care should not be toyed with," Brown wrote. "I applaud your efforts to find a CHIP solution, and I urge you redouble your efforts with your Republican colleagues to see it resolved before Oregon incurs more damage."

The federal program helps lower and middle-income families that otherwise earn too much to be eligible for Medicaid. CHIP, which has earned bipartisan support in Congress, is paid for by a combination of state and federal funding, though the federal government foots most of the bill.

Funding for the program lapsed Sept. 30 while lawmakers worked to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"For decades, Oregon policymakers have worked tirelessly to advocate for children's access to health care," Brown wrote. "The years of advocacy and toil have proven successful in that today 98 percent of all Oregon children are covered by health insurance."

Brown told the senators that the Oregon Health Authority informed her that Oregon funding for CHIP will be exhausted sooner than originally expected.

"While analysis by national policy outlets shows that Oregon funding does not run out until January 2018, the Oregon Health Authority has recently informed me that our state's federal funding for this program will be exhausted in December," she wrote.

The program in Oregon covers 98,000 children.

Brown, who is vice-chair of the National Governors Association Health and Human Services Committee, says she will do her part by urging other governors nationwide to work with their respective delegations to support CHIP reauthorization efforts.

