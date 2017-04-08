Oregon Congressional Delegation Urges ICE To Release Injured Man

Oregon’s representatives on Capitol Hill are putting pressure on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a 21-year-old Portland man. In a letter signed Friday, they requested the immediate release of Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, who has been detained at a facility in Tacoma, Washington, for two weeks.

The letter was signed by Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.

They’re demanding Ayala Frutos' immediate release on humanitarian grounds. He was arrested March 26 and was in the process of renewing his DACA status in Vancouver, Washington.

Ayala Frutos is currently recovering from two broken legs after he was hit by a car in January. He was also recently diagnosed as bipolar.

In February, Ayala Frutos pleaded guilty to displaying a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in Clark County, Washington. Court records show he was carrying and had pulled out a butterfly knife.

In the letter to ICE's acting director, Bryan Wilcox, Oregon’s congressional leaders said Ayala Frutos requires ongoing medical care and should be released from the Northwest Detention Center.

“Given the seriousness of Mr. Ayala Frutos’s physical and mental health needs, and the risk that prolonged detention could result in permanent damage,” the letter reads. “We urge your prompt consideration of the request for release.”

ICE has previously said it takes the health and welfare of detainees seriously. ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said staff is informed of any necessary medications and wheelchairs are available upon request.

