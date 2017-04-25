Oregon Files $3 Million Lawsuit Against Zoom Health Plan

Oregon filed suit Tuesday against Zoom Health Plan to recover millions of dollars the company was reportedly supposed to pay last year.

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services placed Zoom Health in receivership earlier this week, as the company winds down to a close.

The state said it had become “aware of a material difference between the company's 2016 annual financial statement and its actual financial condition.”

That difference is now known: $3 million.

But Zoom spokesman Len Bergstein said customers need not worry.

“Our accountants say that there’s $9 million in our bank to take care of anybody who has to go to get a claim for service,” Bergstein said.

Zoom Health insurance is closing at the end of December this year. It serves about 2,000 members, who will need to find new insurance when open enrollment begins in November.

ZoomCare clinics continue to be in business.

