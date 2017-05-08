One Oregon Health Clinic Grows Despite Concerns Over Obamacare Repeal

Many health care organizations are putting plans on hold as they wait to see what happens with the Affordable Care Act.

But one Oregon clinic is expanding anyway.

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health is a series of 16 clinics dotted around Washington and Yamhill Counties. They serve Medicaid patients, undocumented people who don’t have health insurance, and thousands of children.

Midwife and lead clinician for the new women’s clinic, Monica Arce, said pregnant patients are currently seen along with everyone else. But next week they’ll have their own, new women's clinic.

“By pulling the prenatal care out of primary care, we’re able to open up a little bit more space to see more patients in primary care and concentrate more on the care of the women while they’re pregnant,” she said.

Arce says Virginia Garcia has been growing since it started in a three car garage in Cornelius in 1975, regardless of the level of support from any presidential administration.

