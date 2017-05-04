Oregon Lens 2017: Call For Video Submissions

It is time once again for Oregon Lens, OPB's celebration of the talented filmmakers here in the Pacific Northwest. If you happen to be one of those filmmakers, we would love to share your work with our viewers.

This is the last year OPB's Steven Amen will produce Oregon Lens — and he wants to go out with the best season ever. The weeklong series typically airs in August on the stations of Oregon Public Broadcasting, but it is never too early to submit your work for consideration.

If you have work you would like to share (we are looking at all styles and lengths — fiction, nonfiction, animation, music videos, etc. — as long as they’re under 56 minutes), please send a link, DVD or memory stick to

The final selections will be made in the coming months.

If you have any questions, please contact Steve Amen via email or phone at 503-293-4156.

