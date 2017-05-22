Oregon Warm Weather Brings Fun, Safety Concerns

Oregonians are welcoming the warmer weather. But authorities are reminding people to prioritize safety.

“Don’t wait till you’re thirsty, just kinda keep water going," said Erin Graheck with Multnomah County. The county just opened its three cooling centers for the first time this year.

"We recommend that people avoid alcohol or sugary drinks. People could take a cool shower or bath to bring their body temperatures down. Use fans to create cross-ventilation in their homes or apartments.”

Also, wear light, loose clothing and avoid using the oven.

Other more serious concerns are window falls. On average, 50 kids will fall out of windows in Oregon this year. A couple of years ago, neighbors watched in horror when four-year-old Beckett Curry fell from her bedroom window. She suffered a concussion and a fractured wrist, but injuries can be much worse.

Oregon’s snow melt-filled rivers are dangerous too. In 2015, nine people drowned within two weeks of Memorial Day.

