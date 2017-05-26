Oregon's Top Democrats Blast Trump's Proposed Budget

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici blasted President Donald Trump's proposed budget Friday.

The two Democrats made their comments during a meeting with advocates for low-income Oregonians in Portland.

Wyden said the budget was written by people who think working families and seniors have it too easy.

Bonamici said, if unchanged, it would be bad for everyone from children to the elderly.

“I can say that the cuts will be catastrophic in many areas," she said.

"The list is extremely long from programs like 'Meals on Wheels,’ to programs like ‘Gear Up’ — which helps first generation students stay in school. The cuts are really devastating,” Bonamici added.

The Trump budget would cut about 60 federal programs in an effort to help reduce federal spending. Supporters say Trump's budget would save more than $26 billion dollars that could be used to reduce the federal deficit.

Bonamici hopes both parties and the president will be able to compromise on a final budget.

