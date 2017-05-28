Police Searching For Armed Man In Northeast Portland

Portland police have urged residents in Northeast Portland to shelter in place and call 911 if they see or hear anything as authorities search for an armed suspect involved in an encounter with officers that resulted in shots fired Sunday morning.

The area affected is in the Laurelhurst neighborhood, from East Burnside Street to Northeast Gilsan Street, Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevards, to 32nd Avenue, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release.

The incident occurred at roughly 6:28 a.m. Sunday when officers from the city's East Precinct responded to a report of an armed man walking through the area of East Burnside Street and Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police encountered the suspect shortly after on East Burnside Street. Shots were fired by responding officers during this initial encounter, and the suspect fled deeper into the neighborhood, according to police. Officers pursued and encountered the suspect a second time near Northeast Laurelhurst Place and Couch Street, where police fired additional shots at the suspect. The suspect fled again and officers established the current neighborhood perimeter to contain him.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 40s. He is roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, looks to weigh about 180 pounds, and is wearing a green shirt with black pants, a black backpack, and a blue hat. Officers advised that he is armed with a handgun and may be limping or injured. Police have advised all residents to stay indoors and call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

