Portland Considers 'Biketown' Expansion

Portland’s Biketown program drew criticism last summer when it concentrated the orange bike check-out stations downtown and in neighborhoods close to the Willamette River on the east side.

Now, city officials are looking to expand the bike share program less than a year after it launched.

The proposed expansion seeks to improve access to destination corridors like Northeast Alberta, as well as a smaller expansion east of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near SE Belmont and Hawthorne.

In Northeast, the Portland Bureau of Transportation would allow bike corrals on NE Alberta from around NE 10th Avenue east to NE 33rd to include Biketown bikes. Such "hybrid" stations, which allow both private and city-owned bikes, would be provided at intersections on NE Fremont, NE Prescott and NE Killingsworth.

City transportation officials would also expand in two parts of North Portland: the Overlook neighborhood and the new “satellite” area on Swan Island.

Transportation officials would also test so-called “super hubs," where cyclists can park at any bike rack without paying extra. One would be at Portland State University; the other would be in the Central Eastside Industrial Area.

Bike-friendly Portland launched its own bike share after many other cities. Portland had some difficulties finding the right combination of contractors and financial backers. It launched in July 2016 after getting a major investment from Washington County-based apparel giant, Nike.

Transportation officials say they are impressed with Biketown's ridership numbers, especially in dry weather.

The city has opened an online survey and is accepting public comment through next week.

