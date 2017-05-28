At Post-Attack Vigils, Oregonians Urge Each Other To Stand Up To Hate

By Molly Solomon, Kristian Foden-Vencil 5 hours ago
  • <p>Vigils organized in the wake of the MAX attack called on Portlanders and Oregonians to unite against hate.</p>
  • <p>Many at the Hollywood vigil called on Portland city leaders to do more in the face of hate. Some demanded officers on MAX trains.</p>
  • <p>John Slaughter called on Portlanders to activate in the wake of the MAX attack. "What are you going to do when you leave here?" he said.</p>
  • <p>A boy during prayer at the Muslim Educational Trust building in Southwest Portland on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Planned Ramadan celebrations at the center took on new tones following the MAX attack.</p>
  • <p>Muslim Educational Trust President Wajdi Said addresses hundreds who showed up to the trust in Southwest Portland for planned Ramadan celebrations.</p>
  • <p>The planned event took on new tones following the attack. Faith leaders and city officials condemned the attack and made calls for unity.</p>
  • <p>Portland and Oregon officials address the crowd. The trust held a vigil in honor of the victims of a stabbing on a MAX train.</p>
  • <p>A boy distributes water during the breaking of the fast.</p>
  • <p>The trust had opened its doors for Open Iftar, part of the Ramadan Tent Project in Portland. Open Iftar invites communities to take part in the breaking of the fast during Ramadan.</p>
  • <p>Vigils organized in the wake of the MAX attack called on Portlanders and Oregonians to unite against hate.</p>
  • <p>The crowd extended from the edge of Northeast Halsey Street to the steps leading to the transit center bridge.</p>
  • <p>Chalk markings on the Hollywood Transit Center ramp.</p>
  • <p>Family members of one of the victims sat together at the center of the circle.</p>
  • <p>Victim Taliesin Namkai-Meche's mother, left, received embraces from several speakers as they left the microphone.</p>
  • <p>The bridge over the MAX tracks at the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland. Memorials to the victims sprouted on the bridge and at the street corner.</p>
  • <p>A man hugs his daughter next to one of the memorials.</p>
  • <p>A woman kneels at a memorial for the victims of the MAX stabbing.</p>
  • <p>Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with citizens at the Hollywood vigil.</p>
  • <p>Friends of the victims embrace.</p>
  • <p>A woman holds a sign that says "LOVE" at a vigil for the MAX attack victims.</p>
  • <p>The MAX killings have drawn national attention and rocked Portland.</p>
  • <p>The crowd filled the platform of the Hollywood Transit Center, a daily stop for hundreds of Portland commuters.</p>
  • <p>At times, the mood at the Hollywood vigil veered from mournful to angry and back again.</p>
  • <p>Participants&nbsp;urged each other not to let the killings &mdash; and the hate that apparently motivated them &mdash; drive Oregonians&nbsp;apart.</p>
Stunned and saddened, hundreds of people gathered Saturday night to remember the sacrifice of two men who died attempting to protect two Muslim teenage girls.

Participants urged each other not to let the killings — and the hate that apparently motivated them — drive Oregonians apart.

“What would you do if you were on the MAX? What would you do?” asked John Slaugther, a basketball coach at Portland Community College and a friend of one of the victims.

Three men were stabbed Friday after they got between a man spouting racist rhetoric at two young Muslim women on a TriMet MAX train. Rick Best, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran and city of Portland employee, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, a recent Reed College graduate just starting a career in economics, died. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, a Madison High School graduate and Portland State student, was also stabbed but survived.

Portlanders held two vigils in their honor Saturday. The first was on the lawn outside the Hollywood Transit Center, near the spot where the killings occurred. Participants lit candles and stacked flowers and photos of the victims, including some baby pictures. Many in the crowd wept as local activists, elected officials, neighbors and friends spoke. Namkai-Meche’s parents were in the crowd, and a number of speakers embraced his mother after giving up the microphone.

“These men were heroes. They had courage,” said Sharon Maxwell, who lives near the TriMet station. “Thank you to their families. Thank you, thank you, thank you. There are no words tonight that we can even say for the price that they paid.”

The killings have drawn national attention and rocked Portland, a city with an at times ugly racial history. The election of Donald Trump has led to a series of protests and counter-protests, including one on 82nd Avenue a month ago at which the man arrested in the Friday stabbings was seen shouting white power slogans and giving Nazi salutes.

At times, the mood at the Hollywood vigil veered from mournful to angry and back again. Several speakers accused the city of not doing enough to stop hate groups.

"It's time that the pressure gets put on the people that are supposed to be protecting and serving us, our government, and saying we want these groups treated like terrorists," one man told the crowd, to loud cheers. "The real war on terrorism is against white terrorism."

A few participants shouted questions at Mayor Ted Wheeler, asking him what he would do to help. Others attempted to shout down City Commissioner Amanda Fritz with complaints about the Portland Police Bureau as she spoke to the crowd.

“We have to be a community united against hate,” Fritz told the gathering, “and that is very hard to do.”

The second vigil took place in Southwest Portland at the Muslim Education Center. About 400 people filled the community center to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslim year, and remember the victims of Friday's attack.

Local officials, including Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman and Hillsboro Mayor Jerry Willey told the crowd that this remains a safe and welcoming community and encouraged people to stand up to hatred.

That was a common theme of both events: A fear that Friday’s attacks will embolden hate coupled with a hope that more people will begin speaking out against it.

“Portland, thank you for coming out. But it’s not about putting a sign in your lawn …. It’s not about showing up,” said Slaughter, the basketball coach and friend of Micah Fletcher. “What are you going to do when you leave here? It’s about being better. It’s about checking these chumps, these punks, these thugs, these terrorists. What are you going to do?”

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.