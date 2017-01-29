As Protests Emerge, Brothers Agree To Give Trump Administration A Chance

Sunday morning the Jackson brothers stood outside a little diner in Elizabethtown, N.Y. They grew up on Long Island, but for decades they've lived here in Essex County, a deeply rural corner of the Adirondack Mountains. People in these small towns voted strongly for Donald Trump in November.

Asked about the president's first week in office, they jumped at the chance to talk about him.

"The guy's just got in there, he needs a chance," argued Tim Jackson, the younger brother.

He wore a black leather jacket and Harley Davidson cap.

"You know, I mean, everybody [is saying] he's signed this he's signed that, Tim says. "It's only been a week."

His brother Bill wore a winter hat with ear flaps and sported a kind Duck Dynasty beard. He felt more solidly positive about the president's first week and said Trump had captured some of his own spirit.

"I'm also a rebel from way back," Bill says. "I'm sick of people who just stand by. Now that someone's gone in there and stirred the waters up, boy them Democrats are pissed. They're trying to come up with every way they can to push him down."

One issue in particular has sparked controversy and headlines this week: the new president's executive order temporarily banning refugees from seven Muslim countries. Bill Jackson says the action represents common sense. He thinks there's good reason to keep Muslims out.

"I feel the same way," Bill says, describing a broad concern that Islam is incompatible with life in America.

"I feel that if a Muslim woman wants to move into this country, she needs to leave her towel home. Because the reason this country is here and safe today is because of Jesus Christ," Bill says. "We were one nation under God. The Muslims are into Allah. They can't live there [in their home countries] anymore because of all the turmoil and unrest. Here we still have somewhat peace. So if you're going to come here to enjoy this peace, follow our rules and be one nation under God. Or stay home. I'm not making you change your religion, or whatever you want to call it, your belief. But if you want this, what we want, then you got to do what we're doing to get it."

A lot of Americans think one of the great things about this nation is that you can worship whatever god you want. Bill shook his head at that notion.

"That is something I believe that has come along with political correctness and all this other garbage," he said, insisting that America is a fundamentally Christian nation.

These are sentiments you hear a lot in this corner of rural America. Few Muslims actually live in these small towns and Islamic culture is often viewed with deep suspicion. But at that moment, the conversation took a surprising turn. Tim Jackson, the younger brother, chimed in again. He said he actually has big reservations about Donald Trump and his ideas.

"I wanted Hillary in the worst way," Tim says. "I thought she was a strong woman. I believed she helped him, Bill, run a lot of stuff that was going on when he was in the presidency."

So given his preference for the Democrats, why was Tim backing President Trump? He said it's because he didn't vote. He stayed home on election day, when Donald Trump won the White House.

He thinks millions of people like him who didn't cast ballots in November missed their moment and now should give the new president and his supporters their shot at running the government.

"You had the chance to vote," Tim says. "And that's there with me. It's like, I feel like I don't have a say in it."

So after week one, these brothers were paying attention, discussing, debating and even fighting over where the new president is taking the country. For now, they're both with Donald Trump, the one watching and supporting guardedly, the other following developments in Washington D.C. with real excitement.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And, finally today, as we've been hearing, President Donald Trump's first week brought controversy and ferocious headlines, huge marches and legal battles. So we thought we'd end the program today in a quieter place in a small town that voted heavily for the new president. We sent North Country Public Radio's Brian Mann out this morning to gather some first impressions.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Outside a little diner in Elizabethtown, N.Y., I meet the Jackson brothers. They grew up on Long Island, but for decades they've lived here in Essex County, a deeply rural corner of the Adirondack Mountains where the small towns voted for Donald Trump. When I ask about the new president's first week in office, they jump at the chance to talk about it.

TIM JACKSON: The guy's just got in there. He needs a chance. You know? I mean, it's only been - everybody - he signed this, he signed that, he's done this, he's done - it's only been a week.

MANN: That's Tim Jackson, the younger brother. He wears a black leather jacket and Harley Davidson cap. His brother, Bill, wears a winter hat with ear flaps and kind of a "Duck Dynasty" beard. He says Donald Trump has captured some of his own spirit.

BILL JACKSON: But I'm also a rebel from way back, and I'm sick of people who just stand by. And now someone's gone in there and stirred the waters up. Boy, them Democrats are pissed, and they're trying to come up with every way they can to push him down.

MANN: I ask about one issue in particular - the new president's executive order temporarily banning refugees from seven Muslim countries. Bill Jackson says it's common sense. He thinks there's good reason to keep Muslims out of America.

B. JACKSON: I feel the same way. I feel that if a Muslim woman wants to move into this country, she needs to leave her towel home because the reason this country is here and safe today is because of Jesus Christ. We were one nation under God. The Muslims are into Allah. They can't live there anymore because all the turmoil and unrest. Here, we still have somewhat peace, so if you're going to come here to enjoy this peace, follow our rules and be one nation under God.

MANN: What about the idea of religious liberty that this is a nation where you can worship whatever god you want?

B. JACKSON: That is something that I believe has come along with political correctness and all this other garbage.

MANN: This is the moment when the conversation takes a surprising turn. Tim Jackson, the younger brother, chimes in again. He says he actually has big reservations about Donald Trump and his ideas.

T. JACKSON: I wanted Hillary in the worst way. I wanted Hillary. I just thought she was a strong woman. I believe she helped him, Bill, run a lot of this stuff.

MANN: But it turns out Tim didn't vote. He stayed home Election Day, and Donald Trump won the White House. So he thinks the millions of people like him who didn't cast ballots in November missed their moment and now should give the new president and his supporters their shot at running the government.

T. JACKSON: You had the chance to vote, and that's where - with me, it's like I just - I feel I don't have a say - you know? - in it.

MANN: So after week one, these brothers say they are paying attention, discussing, debating, even fighting over where the new president is taking the country. But for now, they're both with President Trump - the one watching guardedly, the other with real excitement. For NPR News, I'm Brian Mann in Essex County in Northern New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.