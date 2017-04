Humboldt's own Midnight Band Practice specializes in music from the 30s and 40s. They performed live on Ethnic Excursions this week.

Singer Katie Belknap was raised by artists and musicians in Austin, Texas. She moved here in 2001 for school and stayed for the people, beauty in nature and mild climate.

Guitarist Daniel Nickerson is a musician, writer, and artist who traveled through Arcata and the Sanctuary three times in early 2015, and the fourth time came back to stay.

Hear their full set here: