KHSU Magazine interview with Jaimal Yogis

Jamail Yogis San Francisco-based author of a new memoir called All Our Waves Are Water: Stumbling Towards Enlightenment and the Perfect Ride, which follows Jaimal's trek from the Himalayas to Indonesia; to a Franciscan Friary in New York City to the dusty streets of Jerusalem; and finally to San Francisco's Ocean Beach. Jaimal will be at Northtown Books on Friday, October 6th at 7 PM. for a reading and signing of An All Our Waves Are Water.