Raw Emotions Fill Courtroom During Bail Hearing For Alleged TriMet Killer

Defense attorneys on Wednesday provided new details about Jeremy Christian, the man accused of murdering two people in May while riding a light rail train in Portland.

Christian’s defense attorney, Gregory Scholl, acknowledged there was graphic violence on board the MAX train the afternoon of May 26.

But Scholl argued before Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht that prosecutors were only focusing on statements that supported their case, rather than a wider perspective about what happened on board the train.

Scholl argued Christian should be granted the opportunity to set bail.

Prosecutors countered, saying Christian’s intent was clear: to stab and kill people on board the MAX train.

Albrecht delayed a ruling in the case Wednesday because she needed to review additional evidence that was discussed but not presented in court.

The evidence in question partially deals with Christian’s mental health, but also with a graphic video of the killings that the defense said didn’t need to be shown in court. Scholl argued that the video should be kept out of the courtroom because of the nature of a bail hearing and because victims and their family members were present.

Witnesses have said Christian was making racist statements to two African-American girls on the train before the attacks took place.

But Scholl said during the bail hearing that video will show Christian was not yelling at the girls, one who was wearing hijab. He said the video will show it would’ve been difficult for Christian to see the women for much of the time they were on the train.

Using video stills taken from TriMet cameras on the train car, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Howes spent nearly an hour walking Portland Police homicide Detective Michele Michaels through a brutal account of the events that lead to deaths of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.

Michaels said Christian stabbed his knife 11 times in 11 seconds, hitting the men in the neck.

Christian also allegedly stabbed Portland State University student Micah Fletcher, who survived the attack. He was in the courtroom Wednesday along with other victims and their families. Fletcher held a supporter nearly the entire hearing; a red scar visible along the left side of his neck.

At one point, during Michaels’ description of the stabbings, Fletcher looked up and appeared to glare at Christian. He then got up and walked out of the courtroom. He later returned.

At times emotions ran raw. Quiet cries rose up around the courtroom as Michaels detailed how Christian brought the knife into the necks of his victims repeatedly.

During the hearing, Christian’s defense team sought to frame their client as a troubled man, who failed to become a functional adult and felt marginalized by being classified as an ex-convict.

Christian spent eight years in prison, including time in solitary confinement, Scholl said.

Scholl said his client has strong beliefs surrounding circumcision and taxes. In court, the attorney discussed a mental health evaluation, though details of that examination were not released.

Scholl said Christian suffers from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and has a deep interest in comic books.

Albrecht has set another hearing next month to discuss pending issues in the case.

