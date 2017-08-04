REBROADCAST: Susan Faludi

Journalist and author Susan Faludi is best known for the 1991 feminist classic "Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women."

Her new book “In the Darkroom” chronicles her reunion with her estranged father, who transitioned from male to female at age 76.

Faludi blends her exploration of what it means to be female and Jewish with a detailed look at her father’s struggle for survival as a young Hungarian during WWII.

