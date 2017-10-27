Rebuilding After the Wildfires, Kathryn Steinle Murder Trial, “One Nation After Trump”

Rebuilding After the Wildfires

It has been almost three weeks since wildfires swept through the North Bay, devastating whole neighborhoods and killing at least 42 people. As firefighters gain control over the fires, many in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties are now looking ahead at the daunting task of rebuilding.

Guests:

James Lee Witt, Rebuild NorthBay interim director

Paul Gullixson, Santa Rosa Press Democrat editorial director

Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED News and immigration reporter

Kathryn Steinle Murder Trial

This week, opening arguments began in a murder trial thatâs at the center of a national debate over so-called sanctuary cities and immigration policy. When 32-year-old Kathryn Steinle was allegedly shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant, President Trump and other immigration hard-liners cited her case to support building a border wall and cracking down on sanctuary policies.

Guests:

Alex Emslie, KQED criminal justice reporter

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government reporter

Thomas E. Mannâs “One Nation After Trump”

In recent weeks, U.S. Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) and Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) have said they will not seek re-election next year, citing deep disagreements with President Trumpâs leadership and behavior. As the Republican Party engages in soul-searching, the presidentâs base continue to support him. How Trump came to power, and the GOPâs role in his rise, are the focus of a new book by UC Berkeley resident scholar Thomas E. Mann, “One Nation After Trump.”

